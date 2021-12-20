Madhya Pradesh: Severe cold day grips city as the temperature plummets to 9°C

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief for residents from the chill conditions as the city continued to reel under a cold wave, with the minimum temperature plummeting to 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, making it the coldest night of this season so far. Moreover, the day temperature dropped by 7 degrees Celsius below normal, turning it into a ‘Severe Cold Day’.

Regional meteorological department officials said that the city would witness similar conditions for the next couple of days.

“It was Severe Cold Day conditions in Indore. Not only Indore, but Ujjain and Dhar, too, witnessed the same conditions along with other nearby areas of western MP which witnessed Cold Day conditions,” Met officials said, adding, “These conditions will remain the same at least for the next two days.”

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Sunday was 20.4 degrees Celsius which was 7 degrees below normal. Cold winds were blowing at speeds of 15-20 kilometres and hour.

People in the city brought out their woollen blankets to help them ward off the chilly night. Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to sip hot drinks, especially warm milk with turmeric, to soothe their sore throats during the night.

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said elderly people who suffer from heart disease and diabetes are being advised by doctors to take flu vaccines and avoid exposure to the cold, especially during the night and early morning.

Lowest temp of the century was in 1936

§ Meteorological officials say the lowest December temperature was recorded on Dec 27, 1936 (1.1°C)

§ The lowest temperature in the past 10 years in December was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in 2014

What is a Severe Cold Day?

Cold Day is when minimum temperature is 10°C or less for plains; 0°C or less for hills

Cold Day: Maximum temperature departure is -4.5°C to 6.4°C

Severe Cold Day: Maximum temperature departure is < -6.4°C

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:51 AM IST