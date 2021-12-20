Madhya Pradesh: To attend elections training or to search for a home is the question?

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Government servants, who are under training for upcoming panchayat elections, were in for some mean news.

On December 17, they were served a notice issued by tehsildar Adesh Sharma.

The notice directed over 15-20 employees to vacate the government accommodation before 11:00am on Monday.

The staff are now at their wits end as to how to juggle their time between search for a new house and training sessions.

SDM Bonder Singh Kalesh issued an order directing the aggrieved staff to vacate the government accommodation within three days on November 22. Irked with the order, the employees had filed a complaint with the collector Pankaj Jain during a public hearing demanding a resolution on December 30. Government teachers alleged that SDM has specifically targeted the teachers while sparing patwaris and politically influential lot of other departments.

However SDM has failed to pay heed to the s submitted by six aggrieved employees. Rather displaying cold apathy towards the aggrieved, he served a new notice on them.

Specially abled teacher Praveen Kumar Chouhan said that he had moved Indore High Court- which directed him to approach Dhar Collector Court.

He informed SDM and tehsildar that the appeal was sub-judice in the court but they refused to pay heed to his plea.

Another teacher Kavita Rajawat is suffering from breast cancer and the recent notice has added to her woes.

She is distressed as to find a new house she will have to ignore her treatment regimen.

Sangeeta Parmar a divorced teacher is left with no other option to reside elsewhere after vacating the government house.

The aggrieved have also complained to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, commission for women, human rights commission and divyang commission seeking immediate stay on the discriminatory action of the SDM.

Sharma shifted the bowl in SDMís court and denied having any information on whether those who are served with the notice fall under eligibility criteria or not.

SDM, on the other hand, said that action is being taken as per rules.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh president Bharat Patel said to discuss the matter with revenue minister. Congress MLA Pratap Grewal was asked for his opinions in the matter but he did not receive the phone.

Free Press had published the news drawing attention of the administration towards the issue in the edition of December 3, 2021.

