Indore: Complainant Fined ₹10,000 For False Motor Claim

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an unexpected twist, the consumer court directed the complainant to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for submitting false documents while claiming insurance amount from a company.

Complainant Virendra Kumar Jain purchased a Tata Motors bus and took an insurance policy worth Rs 37,00,000 from The New India Insurance Company Limited, for a validity of one year in November 2018. The bus was financed by Sundaram Finance, the premium of which was Rs 38,995. A temporary permit was granted by RTO, which was valid from December 2018 till January 2019 and on this permit the bus was being taken to Chitrakoot for registration.

During this journey on January 06, 2019 the engine of the bus caught fire near Panna. The bus got completely burnt and the complainant suffered a loss of Rs 45,00,000 after which the complainant immediately informed the police. fire brigade and the insurance company.

He filed a claim and submitted the relevant documents. But the insurance company did not entertain the claim and when legal notice was sent to the company it replied that the claim was rejected on the grounds of falsity as the bus was not registered, no chassis number was provided and more.