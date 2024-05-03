Indore: Boyfriend's Mother Vetoes Marriage; Girl Kills Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking turn of events, a 23-year-old girl, who was about to get married on May 1, committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at a café under the MIG police circle on Thursday evening.

She posted a story about three poisonous substances on Instagram before taking the extreme step and named her boyfriend's mother as being responsible for her death. She also accused her boyfriend of taking her advantage and not supporting her under the influence of his mother. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shivani Beis, a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta. She was a receptionist at a city hotel and gave these statements during the course of her treatment.

She wrote in her last messages that dying is the only option left, she also mentioned her boyfriend Rohit’s name and alleged that she was killing herself because of his mother. She mentioned that she loved him but he did not take a stand for her and betrayed her. Shivani’s brother Lokesh said that she was in a relationship with Rohit for the last one year. They were about to get married on May 1 but he refused to do so under the influence of his mother. Rohit’s mother was also mentally harassing her for the past few days and stopped them from getting married.

She was distressed by the fact and went to a café near LIG Square where she consumed three poisonous substances by mixing them along with some bread. One of her friends Laxmi took her to the hospital where she died during treatment after a struggle of a few hours. She is survived by her parents, an elder brother and a younger sister. The police began an investigation into the case and detained a relative of the man.