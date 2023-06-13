Madhya Pradesh: Seven-Yr-Old Raped In Pandhana, Accused Held

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A fruit vendor was arrested for raping a seven-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her ice cream in Pandhana town of Khandwa on Monday. The incident occurred on May 25, said a police official.

DSP Anil Singh Chauhan said that the girl had come to her maternal uncle’s house at Pandhana. The accused Kallu alias Narendra was an acquaintance of the victim's maternal uncle and used to frequently visit their house.

DSP Chauhan further said that on May 25 the accused took the girl from outside the house on the pretext of giving her an ice cream. Later, he raped her in an isolated room, built above his fruit shop. When the girl started crying, Kallu threatened to kill her. Out of fear, she did not utter a word to her uncle.

On returning home, she shared the matter with her parents. who lodged a complaint against Kallu at the Pandhana police station.

DSP Chauhan added that acting on the information, they arrested Kallu and registered a case against him under various sections including kidnapping, rape and under the POCSO Act. Relatives of girls have demanded death penalty for the accused.