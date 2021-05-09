Madhya Pradesh: Seven discharged, 508 get vaccines in Nagda

Nagda: Ex-block medical officer Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat has appreciated the working of Covid Care Centres (CCC) in town. He said that all CCC are operating at full capacity. At present, there 20 patients in Covid centre, 16 in isolation ward and 6 in ICU while 7 people recovered and were discharged on Sunday, including 5 from isolation wards, 1 from ICU and 1 from Bima Hospital, Nagda.

As per the information 170 patients reported at OPD among which 149 have given their samples of Covid testing. In all, there are 69 containment areas and 80 active cases in town.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashutosh Goswami appelead to the residents to consult to the doctors at OPD if they have any coronavirus symptoms, at earliest, as all the 42 admitted patients are in critical sate and getting treated.

A total of 90 locals above 18 got their Covid jab at Grasim Khel Parisar on Sunday. A total of 270 people above 45 got vaccinated at Kanyashala School and 148 at Ramlila Maidan.

Dr Kumrawat said that Raju Bai is the first patients who recovered and was discharged from Covid Centre in Bima Hospital on Sunday. She expressed gratitude towards all the doctors and medical staff and appreciated the medical facilities provided in Hospital.