Madhya Pradesh: 62-year-old Jhamaklal of Meghnagar beats Coronavirus, urges people to get vaccinated

Meghnagar (Jhabua district): 62-year-old Jhamaklal Soni, resident of Rambhapur, took advantage of the second phase of the vaccination drive and got himself vaccinated and as a result was able to best the fatal Coronavirus when he got infected and returned home healthy on Saturday. He had received both the jabs which proved beneficial for him.

Jhamaklal Soni got infected with Covid-19 in the month of April. His oxygen level was low owing to his age and physical weakness. First he was given preliminary treatment in the community health center and then he was admitted to the district hospital. His son Nilesh said that as his father had received both the doses he survived, else things would have become really tough for him.

Sexagenarian Soni said that the behaviour of the doctors and the staff was just like family and medicines were given on time along with valuable advice. He got infected with the virus on the fifth day after taking the second jab. The doctors said that antibodies have developed properly in his body due to which he didn’t suffer much.