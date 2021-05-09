Madhya Pradesh: Groom’s father and confectioner in Alot booked for violating lockdown norms

Alot (Ratlam): Ratlam district along with the whole state is suffering due to the deadly second wave of Covid-19. Still the rural people seem to turn a blind eye to it and are organising functions now and then.
On Saturday police station in-charge Deepak Shejwar and naib tehsildar Ranu Mal received information about a wedding being organised violating all the lockdown norms in Dhundhawati village. The duo reached the site and found that the wedding of Narendra, son of Moti Singh Rajput was going on in presence of more than 50 people.
The duo asked all the guests to leave the place and registered cases against the bridegroom’s father and Halwai for violating section 144.
The administration is trying to break the chain of the infection by imposing lockdowns and are also penalising the Covidiots, but still people are not ready to listen and are violating the lockdown norms.
If sources are to be believed, positive cases are increasing rapidly in the rural areas. There are many who are still afraid to visit hospitals on falling sick and there are many who are violating lockdown norms. 50-60 people are being invited to the wedding and hundreds of people are gathering in funerals and cremations. Meetings too are being organised at homes. Administration reaches such locations on getting intimated, but it can do nothing if they don’t get information, a villager said.
Moreover, there is a lack of staff and resources and the area is big. In such a situation, the public representatives of the villages, sarpanch, secretaries and distinguished locals have to take responsibility for making the people aware of the deadliness of the pandemic and to advise them accordingly. People who don’t listen, the administration should be made aware of them through public representatives itself. Such programs have to be stopped to break the chain of infection.
