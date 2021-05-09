Madhya Pradesh: Groom’s father and confectioner in Alot booked for violating lockdown norms

Alot (Ratlam): Ratlam district along with the whole state is suffering due to the deadly second wave of Covid-19. Still the rural people seem to turn a blind eye to it and are organising functions now and then.

On Saturday police station in-charge Deepak Shejwar and naib tehsildar Ranu Mal received information about a wedding being organised violating all the lockdown norms in Dhundhawati village. The duo reached the site and found that the wedding of Narendra, son of Moti Singh Rajput was going on in presence of more than 50 people.

The duo asked all the guests to leave the place and registered cases against the bridegroom’s father and Halwai for violating section 144.

The administration is trying to break the chain of the infection by imposing lockdowns and are also penalising the Covidiots, but still people are not ready to listen and are violating the lockdown norms.