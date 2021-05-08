Bhopal: Most covid patients die of heart attack if medicine sequences not maintained

BHOPAL: Most of the Covid patients die following a heart attack or face complications of other kinds, such as like brain strokes and fungal infection. Cardiologists say that such post-Covid effects can be handled properly if medicine sequences are maintained. At the initial stages, there should be an anti-viral drug instead of steroids, which lower immunity of the body and enable the infection to spread fast.

A stroke happens when the bodyís immune system starts responding to virus activities and it blocks the system. So, stroke is not due to the virus, but, when the body immune system starts reacting to virus infection or to counter-attack virus infection.

There is a sharp rise in incidents of heart-related issues in recovered Covid patients owing to long-term cardiac problems, including breathing difficulty, chest pain, sudden onset of palpitation (arrhythmia, abnormalities of the heartbeat), heart attacks or heart failure, which, basically, means low pumping capacity.