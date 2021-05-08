Madhya Pradesh: With businesses down by 70%, truckers want a relief package

BHOPAL: Truck operators and transporters have demanded a relief package considering the adverse circumstances that have developed due to the Covid pandemic-induced lockdown.

The Truck Operatorsí and Transportersí Association has urged the state and central governments to pay attention to their problems, as well. They have demanded a relief package for the transporters on the lines of the relief packages that have been designed and provided to other sectors.

ìThe transport business is down by about 70% due to the lockdown. This has led to an enormous decline in our income. The losses are increasing day by day and transporters are defaulting on bank instalments,î said state president of the Truck Operatorsí and Transportersí Association, CL Mukati.

"Banks have not announced any moratorium on our loans and loan installments are accumulating every month. We donít know how to cope with it. When thereís no income, how can we pay the installments?" asked Mukati.