Covid-19: Cases against 200 people for thronging mosques in Madhya Pradesh

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of violating Covid-19 norms have been registered against at least 200 people for offering prayers in two mosques in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Saturday.

At least 200 people had gathered in Jama and Paltan mosques in Nowgong town, located 25 km away from Chhatarpur, on Friday in violation of guidelines, which allow only five persons to gather at any religious place, said tehsildar Piyush Dixit.