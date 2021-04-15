Delhi HC allows 50 people to offer namaz 5 times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramadan 2021

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station to permit entry of 50 people five times a day to offer namaz only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali.

The court declined to increase the number of people or allow use of other floors of the mosque for offering prayers as sought by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta on behalf of the Delhi Waqf Board, but allowed them to move an application before the SHO for the same.

The court said the SHO may decide any such application moved by the Board in accordance with the law.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre whether the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) order prohibiting all kinds of gathering in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases was being implemented across the board.