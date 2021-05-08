Madhya Pradesh: Villagers deny entry to outsiders, block roads in Mahidpur to prevent Covid spread

Mahidpur (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): People in Mahidpur development block on Saturday blocked roads leading to their villages with thorns, wooden logs, tin sheds to stop outsiders’ entry. The exercise is aimed to prevent Covid infection.

Besides, villagers follow lockdown norms strictly especially after number of people tested Covid positive in the area. Panchayat representatives and employees discourage villagers from moving out unnecessarily. Special monitoring is being done in the houses where positive cases are found.

The residents of Bejnath, Ajmabad, Dhaturia, Akhyalimba, Thikriya, Ramnagar, Guradiya Dasa and other villages have set up barricades by cutting thorns and trees to block the entry or exit of vehicles in their village.

Mahidpur police station incharge Dinesh Bhojak has appreciated villagers’ efforts. “They have isolated themselves and also prevented others from leaving the village. We also do not allow anyone from outside to move towards the village as we don’t want to spoil villagers’ efforts,” Bhojak said.