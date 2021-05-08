Madhya Pradesh: Old Bhopal markets overcrowded with shopkeepers, vendors roaming about colonies pose a real threat to the residents

BHOPAL: The markets in Old Bhopal are getting overcrowded with vendors and shopkeepers at times. The district administration had granted permission for vendors and shops to open on three daysóMondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. But, taking advantage of the order, the vendors are moving around in all the areas and on all seven days. They must be prevented from roaming about illegally if the spread of virus has to be contained.

Also, the order states that select shops can open between 6 am and 9 am. The timings for vendors, too, are fixed, but these are not being followed. The vendors are moving about all day and, after getting caught, they simply say they have got permission. Also, the police fail to take action against the offenders due to shortage of time and staff.

All the roads from the Bharat Talkies Square to Bhopal Talkies connecting the Navbahar Sabji Mandi and from Bhopal Talkies to Quazi Camp, between Sindhi Colony Square to Putli Ghar and from the Shahjahanabad trisection to Noormahal remain to their full capacity. The vendors keep on moving in these areas and people are not hesitant to come out of their homes.