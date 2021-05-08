Madhya Pradesh: In Nagda, the presence of 'outsiders' in Covid Care Centre a concern

Nagda: As Nagda continues to reel under the second wave of Covid-19 the administration here has failed to ensure that the locals comply with the corona norms.
Due to the lack of preparation between the first and the second wave the administration has become a sitting duck in front of the raging corona. After squandering tax-payers money under the pretext of spreading awareness of corona the administration continues to grapple with the locals as they go about flouting corona norms.
People in home isolation are also not confining their movement to the containment areas.
The Covid Care Centres (CCC) in Government Hospital and in Bima Hospital are somehow handling the situation.
However, the administration has failed to restrict the unauthorised entry in the ICU wards of CCC.
During an inspection SDM Ashutosh Goswami found presence of people in isolation wards of both the Covid centres.
CCTV facility should be installed to keep tabs on the CCC and to help the kin enquire about patients through CCTV.
Lack of action against the offenders shows the negligence of administration, said a local. Strict enforcement of corona norms is the need of the hour to break the chain of corona, he added.
