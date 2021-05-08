Madhya Pradesh: In Nagda, the presence of 'outsiders' in Covid Care Centre a concern

Nagda: As Nagda continues to reel under the second wave of Covid-19 the administration here has failed to ensure that the locals comply with the corona norms.

Due to the lack of preparation between the first and the second wave the administration has become a sitting duck in front of the raging corona. After squandering tax-payers money under the pretext of spreading awareness of corona the administration continues to grapple with the locals as they go about flouting corona norms.

People in home isolation are also not confining their movement to the containment areas.

The Covid Care Centres (CCC) in Government Hospital and in Bima Hospital are somehow handling the situation.