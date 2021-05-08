Bhopal: Vaccination for 18-plus beneficiaries held at 22 centres, 47 session sites chosen for others

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination continued at 22 session sites for 18 plus category beneficiaries in state capital while inoculation for 45 plus category beneficiaries was held at 47 session sites on Saturday.

The session sites for 18 plus category beneficiaries include Gunga higher secondary school, Berasia; Panchayat Eitkhedi, Gandhi Nagar; Government Girls School, Nehru Nagar; Government Higher Secondary School, Misrod.

Besides, vaccination is also being held at Seva Sadan, Bairagarh; Central Library, Itwara; Government School of Barkhedi, Kotara, Ashoka Garden, Tulsi Nagar, BHEL, Nishatpura, Karond and Forest Guest House, Char Imli.

Other session sites are AIIMS, Lake View Residency; Imperial Higher Secondary School, Mansarover School, Sahani School, Bairagarh; RD Nursing Home, Panchayat Hall, Harakheda and Community Hall, Railway Hospital.