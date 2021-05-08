Madhya Pradesh: Nagda administration gets 10 BiPAP machines

NAGDA (UJJAIN DISTRICT): Union minister for social justice and empowerment Dr Thawarchand Gehlot presented 10 BiPAP machines worth Rs 7.80 lakh to the local administration for Nagda Civil Hospital, Bima Hospital, and Khachrod Hospital on Friday.

Founder of Special Need Education Home (SNEH), Pankaj Maru said that the minister machines were bought from Rs 1.10 crore sanctioned by the minister from the CSR amount of the Indian Artificial Limb Construction Corporation under his ministry. Minister gave a copy of the work order of an oxygen plant worth Rs 45 lakhs to the sub-divisional officer Ashutosh Goswami and block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki, who handed it over to Dr Sanjeev Kumravat.

Ex-MLAs, Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Gehlot, BJP Mandal president CM Atul, general minister OP Gehlot, Prakash Jain, tehsildar Ashish Khare, Mandi Police Station in-charge Shyam Chandra Sharma, Nitesh Upadhyay and others were present.

Grasim Industries donates 50K masks