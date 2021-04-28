Madhya Pradesh: Seven booked in Alirajpur including bride-bridegroom for flouting Covid norms

Alirajpur: Case have been registered against seven people of Chhota Khutaja village including bride and bridegroom on Tuesday for flouting Covid norms and calling around 200 people in the wedding function along with the DJ.

Case has been registered against Dala, Rupali, resident of Chhota Khutaja, Vikesh, resident of Sanda, Cheniya, resident of Sanda, DJ owner Ramesh, resident of Chhota Khutaja, Chhota Khutaja sarpanch Madan and watchman Suresh under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

Not to be mentioned, the bride and the bridegroom were dancing to the tunes of the DJ along with 200 people in the wedding program. The administration was not informed about this function by the sarpanch and watchman so cases were registered against 7 for violating the prohibitory orders.