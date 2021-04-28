Madhya Pradesh: Wedding ban spells livelihood crisis for brass bands, caterers, tent house owners

The daily wagers are the worst affected lot as securing 2 square meals a day has become a challenge for them. Government has not announced any relief fund or package for them so far. Last year social organisations distributed groceries and essentials to the needy but during the second wave of corona they are nowhere to be seen.

The markets have been closed completely since the last 10 days due to the lockdown without any relaxations. Poor people are running out of the grocery stock.

The daily wagers who earn Rs 200 to Rs 500 daily are suffering the most as they are jobless. They don’t have money to buy groceries and even the markets are closed. The signs of trouble writ large over as the situation ahead remains uncertain for the affected lot. Overall, the poorest section is suffering the most and the government too seems to be indifferent to their plight.

Last year weddings were postponed to this year and people thought they would be able to organise weddings this year, but the second wave of Covid-19 played a spoilsport. This year too weddings have been cancelled and postponed.

Worse, the crisis is also leading to cancellation or postponement of weddings due to hardships faced by bride’s side or groom’s side or even both sides in many cases.

With the limitations imposed in the current scenario either the bride’s side does not agree to many things and sometimes it is the groom’s side. Somewhere, the social fabric of relations is also being adversely affected by this pandemic.