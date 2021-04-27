Madhya Pradesh: Villagers fall ill post marriage feast in Sardarpur, treated in the verandah of the OPD of CHC

Sardarpur: More than 20 people fell ill after having a feast at a marriage ceremony here in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Monday night. The incident took place in Ahmed Gram village, about five kilometres from the tehsil headquarters.

The victims were brought to Sardarpur community health centre for treatment.

According to the information received, a marriage ceremony was going on in the family of a person named Mohan Patidar in Ahmed Gram village of Sardarpur Tehsil, where 20 women, men and children fell ill after having a feast.

All of the sick people complained of vomiting and diarrhea and stomach pain. Due to lack of space in the hospital ward, the victims were treated on the verandah outside the OPD. The people were discharged. No casualty has been reported in this incident.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, SDM Bondarsingh Kalesh visited the hospital and inspected the situation there. SDM Kalesh asked duty doctors to provide proper treatment to the villagers.