Madhya Pradesh: 33 teams to curb corona in Garoth, will conduct tests, sanitise homes

Garoth: A meeting was convened in the municipal council here by sub divisional magistrate Ram Prasad Verma on Saturday to discuss ways to contain Covid-19.

It was decided to form 33 teams to control corona infection. The teams with doctors will visit rural areas to conduct health tests, ensure to sanitise homes of infected people, give medical kits to patients and home isolate them.

Private doctors, Aanganwadi workers, Asha workers and village guards have been included in the team to be headed by Block Medical Officer and revenue department officials. The SDM asked chief medical officer Pawan Kumar Fulfikar to continue sanitisation in Garoth.

The health tests of vegetable vendors will be completed by Monday. Good news is that two Covid patients were discharged on Saturday after cure. The meeting was attended by tehsildar NageshPanwar, naib tehsildar Pankaj Jat, chief executive officer district panchayat Amrit Raj Sisodia, BMO of Bhanpura and officials of other departments.