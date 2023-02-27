Madhya Pradesh: Services of two Anganwadi workers terminated, posts declared vacant in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Women and Child Development Department has terminated the services of two Anganwadi workers after allegations of continuous absence at the Anganwadi centre, gross negligence towards work, depriving beneficiaries from the schemes of the government were found correct in the investigation.

Kamal Singh Nigwal, project officer, Women and Child Development Department on the basis of the supervisor's inquiry report issued orders on Monday against Anganwadi worker Sunita Munia of Molana village and Savitri Hindul Bhuria of Chobara village.

As per the investigation report, the implementation of important schemes of the government had come to a halt due to absence of the two Anganwadi workers at the Anganwadi centres.

Distribution of nutritious food to children from the same Anganwadi centres, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matrutva Vandan Yojana and other work of important schemes was not being done.

Women and child development department officer Nigwal has terminated the services of both the Anganwadi workers and declared their posts as vacant at both the Anganwadi centres in view of gross negligence in the implementation of important schemes of the government and indifference towards the schemes of the government. The department is discussing on the appointment of new workers on the vacant posts.

