Madhya Pradesh: Foundation stone of development works laid during Vikas Yatra in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim to achieve the goal of public welfare and Swaraj, BJP-led VikasYatra (development procession) of Sardarpur assembly terminated at Amodiya village on Saturday. The Yatra covered at least 95 gram panchayats within 20 days.

Higher-ups/employees of the administration played a key role in carrying out Vikas Yatra in gram panchayats. In view of the upcoming assembly elections, leaders, workers of the ruling government were seen putting forth the achievement of the government, welfare schemes, works of development in front of the people in an intense campaign whereas the Yatra also witnessed opposition in some villages. During the 20-day Yatra, foundation stones worth Rs 21.95 cr were laid for all development works across 46 places that had been sanctioned, and those completed worth Rs 1887 lakh at 44 places were inaugurated. Beneficiaries of Central and state government-led welfare schemes were identified and given the benefits. The state-wide Vikas Yatra began on Sant Ravidas’ birth anniversary on February 5.

On the concluding day, SDM Rahul Chauhan performed ‘Shramdaan’ at Amodiya village and urged officials/employees of all departments to remain accountable to the public and maintain continuity of development works in the future.

