Madhya Pradesh: Employees submit memorandum regarding old pension scheme in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of employees, led by the Tribal Welfare Teachers’ Association, submitted a memorandum to local MLA Pratap Grewal, demanding that the old pension scheme be reinstated.

Employees stated that the old pension scheme was their right and that they should continue to receive it. If not today, it will have to be given by any government tomorrow. The BJP government should reinstate the old pension sheme and protect the employees' at old age.

They claim that eight lakh state employees are constantly reminding the government by organising Mahakumbh for old pensioners, but the government is not listening.

Shireen Qureshi, local general secretary of the Tribal Welfare Teachers’ Association, stated that the government has completed the work of depriving the old pension scheme by abolishing the seniority of three lakh teacher cadre employees who have assumed new appointments. The teachers' cadre has been treated unfairly.

