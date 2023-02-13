Madhya Pradesh: Former municipality president joins BJP in Sardarpur

Representational Image | File

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Despite winning Sardarpur and Rajgarh municipal council, the Congress got a big blow here on Monday as Sardarpur’s former municipal council president and younger brother of sitting MLA Pratap Grewal, Brajesh Grewal joined BJP.

Badnawar MLA and the state cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon administered the oath to Brajesh Grewal at Badnawar circuit house.

Sources close to both Grewal brothers claimed that, Brajesh took the decision after a dispute with MLA Pratap Grewal.

They added that both brothers chose different candidates for the post of Sardarpur president. MLA wanted Meenakshi Grewal to take charge as president and she did. On the other hand, Brajesh wanted Ward no 10 councillor Komal Pargi to run as president.

This created a scuffle between the two brothers at Sardarpur Circuit House on February 11. As a result, Brajesh Grewal shook hands with the BJP. When Grewal was asked about leaving INC he criticised his elder brother and blamed him for not supporting his decision even after Brijesh supported him for the past many years. 'For 20 years, I have sacrificed everything for my brother. When the younger brother requested the elder brother (MLA) to accept a small decision, he denied it on the spot', Brajesh said.