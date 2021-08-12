Madhya Pradesh: Server problems at Aaadhar centers in Nagda leave people in a dilemma

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Updating their Aadhaar Card is turning out to be a nightmarish experience for the people of Nagda as they have to run from the pillar to the post to get information corrected/updated in their Aadhar Cards due to malfunctioning of servers at Aadhar Card centres in the town.

Notably, government has made Aadhar card mandatory to get benefits of various government schemes, for opening bank accounts, property registrations and many others works. In such a situation, every citizen needs an Aadhar card, which has to be made by visiting Aadhar card centers. Rectifications are also done at the same centres.

There are more than half a dozen Aadhar card centers operating in the town, but at present, for more than a week, citizens are being forced to visit these centres daily. Citizens are facing a lot of problems due to the downing of the server of the authorised portal of Aadhar card.

When contacted sub-divisional officer Ashutosh Goswami said he was unaware of the problem even though his office is located just few steps away from one of the Aadhar centre in the town.

When contacted, E-Governance district officer Bindu Dodiya in Ujjain, officer admitted that the Aadhar card centres are not working for the last few days. The higher office has been informed. In this week all the centers will start functioning again, he assured.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:10 PM IST