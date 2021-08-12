Bhopal: Now, we have to focus for gold medal, says Vivek Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Indian Men Hockey team member Vivek Sagar arrived in Bhopal on Thursday morning.

Madhya Pradesh Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia along with officials of sports department greeted Vivek Sagar at Raja Bhoj Airport.

Talking to journalists, Sagar said that he was happy to win an Olympic medal, but he would work harder to win a gold medal in the next Olympics. “We won a medal after a long gap. We are happy, but we couldn't stay here, we have to change the colour of the medal. I am sure that we would definitely change the colour of the medal in the next Olympics,” Sagar said.

After arriving at Raja Bhoj Airport, he handed over the bronze medal to sports minister Scindia. She got emotional after receiving the medal.

Scindia said, Sagar has made Madhya Pradesh as well as the country proud by his astonishing performance. “Glass ceiling is broken. Vivek will inspire other budding players of the state to win medals in Olympics,” she said.

Vivek Sagar, who belongs to Chandon village near Itarsi Town of Hoshangabad district, trained at Madhya Men’s Hockey Academy.

He along with other Olympians of the state will be felicitated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 06:15 PM IST