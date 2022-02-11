Madhya Pradesh: Senior officers inspect Pithampur’s cleanliness

Pithampur (Mhow, Madhya Pradesh): Urban administration commissioner, Nikunj Srivastava, visited Pithampur municipality on Thursday and inspected various areas of the city including MRF Center, C&D facility, compost pit, FSTP plant and NULM training centre.

He inspected the FSTP plant built by Pithampur municipality in Sagaur, where human excreta is recycled through various tanks to make manure, and filtered water used for gardens.

It is the first such plant in the state. He expressed happiness to see the process of sorting the waste at the trenching ground at Pithampur, destroying the plastic foils, making bricks from them and making manure from other wastes.

He also saw the gardens built on the main road, a new bus stand, central lighting, beautification of the squares and the reception and paintings being made to beautify the city. Appreciating the work, he congratulated CMO Dr Madhu Saxena.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:47 PM IST