Madhya Pradesh: Senior journos form Original Press Club in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Reporters from the 'read and write' media have formed the Original Press Club to give a platform to the media in the city. Senior journalist Arjun Singh Chandel has been made the president and Varun Shrimal the secretary. Educational qualifications and experience are mandatory for membership in the club.

Till now two press clubs were functioning in the city. The Society for Press Club and City Press Club. Both these clubs were not living up to the expectations of the media. Due to this, the foundation of the third club has been laid. Media persons working in the field for a long time have formed this institution. The aim of the organisation is to maintain the purity of media and protect the interests of media persons. Senior journalist Arjun Singh Chandel has been elected as the first president of the club and Varun Shrimal as the first secretary. Vinod Singh Somvanshi, Rajiv Singh Bhadoria, Vice President, Umesh Chauhan Treasurer and Jai Kaushal have been made Joint Secretaries.

Sudhir Nagar, Manoj Upadhyay, Mohan Bairagi, Kishore Kumar Dagdi, and Rahul Singh Rathore have been made the club executive. Many senior journalists have also joined the club. The registration of the club has been done in the Department of Firms and Societies on Wednesday and it has also started giving formal membership.

So far more than three dozen media persons have joined the club and this number is likely to increase considerably with the joining of 'Khanty' journalists. The club has set strict and ideal criteria for membership. According to this, it is necessary for a media person to be a graduate and have five years of experience. Elections to the organisation will be held every year and no office bearer will be in office for more than two consecutive terms.

