Madhya Pradesh: Food dept collects samples from restaurant after complaint in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints about poor quality of food at Sai Darbar Dal-Baffle of Freeganj have continued to pour in. Following a complaint on Thursday, food department team visited the restaurant and collected samples.

Arun Jain, owner of Arun Prints had taken 12 parcels of food from Sai Darbar. At home he and found the food to be stale and warned others against consuming it. He later complained to the food department about stale buttermilk and curry. Officers of the food department reached the shop and collected samples in presence of the complainant.

In this regard, Arun Jain said that his younger son got married on Wednesday. There were guests in the house, so he thought of taking a parcel of food. He purchased 12 parcels by paying Rs 2,700. His younger brother vomited soon after eating baffle with curry. When Arun complained to the hotel operator, he refused to accept it.

District Food Officer BS Devalia said that after the complaint from the customer, samples of food items were collected. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Action will be taken after receiving the report. In this regard, owner of Hotel Sai Darbar, Sanjay Jain said that the person concerned was asked to come and change the food. We only serve quality food to the customers.

