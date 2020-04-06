Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa declared as buffer zone after 3 women tested positive for coronavirus

Sendhwa: Collector Amit Tomar has declared a total stretch of 3 km from Aman Nagar to Khalwadi Mohalla as containment area after three people tested as novel coronavirus positive. The work of survey and screening has started by the health department's front line teams in this area.

As informed by Tomar, reports of three women of Aman Nagar have been received as positive. The area in 5 kilometers of the radius of this location has been declared as buffer zone. Due to this, traffic will now be restricted in the area. The residents have also been strictly told to stay home, so that special teams from the health department can screen them.

The reports of these screenings will be monitored by collector, and samples will be sent for tests. People have been advised to stay in self-isolation for 14 days and cooperate with a regular follow up for 28 days.

During this screening, those who came in contact of the infected will be made mandatorily tested and sent into quarantine.

The three positive patients have been sent to Indore for better treatment. At the same time, municipal officer Sendhwa has also been directed to ensure sanitation of the area.