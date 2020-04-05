Madhya Pradesh: Tribal who went to market amid lockdown dies, kin allege police lathicharged

Dhamnod: A tribal man was found dead at a market in Gujri village under suspicious circumstances. The man had arrived at the market to buy ration and other essential items, when the incident occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Tibu Meda of Gothaniya village. When he was at the market, a police vehicle reached the area to aware people about social distancing and lockdown. People got afraid on seeing a police van and started getting away. Tibu also started running away amid the chaos. His family members are accusing policemen of lathicharge on Tibu, and claiming it to be the reason of his death.

The police have denied these claims of lathicharge. SDOP NK Kansotiya informed that the deceased’s body was found in a gully in Gujri by the police. They then took him to Dhamnod hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The post-mortem report states that there is no injury caused due to lathicharge on Tibu’s body.

However, MLA Panchilal Meda said that he himself saw the marks of injury caused by lathicharge. He claimed that the police is hiding actual reason of his death. He has demanded that an action be taken against the culprits and financial aid be provided to his family. He has also said that he will raise the issue in the assembly.