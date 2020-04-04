Coronavirus news of Nizamuddin: Ten Jamaatis quarantined in Indore

Indore: There's more bad news for the city. In all, 25 persons from the city had visited the Tiblighi Jammat in New Delhi, who after return, stayed in 3 mosques here. Out them, 10 have been put under quarantine and their samples would be tested shortly.

Following the out-break of COVID-19 positive cases and especially after the Markaz, this has been an issue of hot debate across the country. The religious organisation Tiblighi Jammat, headquartered in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, had organised a mammoth congregation between March 13 and 15, which was attended by more than 2500 people of across the country and abroad.

A high-ranking administrative officer informed that a total of 25 persons from the city had visited the Jammat in last two months in two groups. The first group of 15 persons had returned to the city in February and the second group of 10 returned on March 15. These people were staying in three mosques of the Chandan Nagar, Ranipura and Umar Faruqui Mosque of the city.

"All attendees have been under quarantined. However, our focus is on those 10 people of the second group. We are set to test their samples. They were quarantined following the orders of the District Collector, Manish Singh," sources confirmed.