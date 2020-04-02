Coronavirus news of Nizamuddin: 5 people of Burhanpur who attended Delhi Markaz programme, quarantined

Burhanpur: Five people from Burhanpur, who may have attended the programme at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi have been sent into quarantine by the district administration and health department upon their return to town.

Their samples have also been sent for a COVID-19 test to Virology Department, MGM Medical College Indore. They have been quarantined at ANM Training Center after a checkup at the district hospital, informed Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan.

Dr Prateek Navalkhe, Dr Gaurav Thawani and Dr Ravindra Singh Rajput attended the patients. Constant investigation and survey work to send people with travel history in quarantine is being done by the teams of health department.