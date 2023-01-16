Madhya Pradesh: Seminar on environment, water conservation held in Dewas

Representative Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on environment and water conservation was organised by the forest department at Shankargarh hills on Sunday. Forest range officer DS Chauhan said that additional principal chief conservator of forests Manoj Aggarwal, environmentalist Gopal Darade, Water Woman Kshipra Pathak, forest conservators PN Mishra, Amrish Kailash and others were present on the occasion. After the seminar, several saplings were planted on the hill.

Addressing the seminar, DS Chauhan said that life on earth would cease to exist in the absence of trees as they are responsible for sustaining the environment in several ways and are the most essential components of our environment. Hence, we should plant at least one tree a month. He also appreciated the efforts to convert the desert-like place, Shankargarh hills into a green heaven.

In the end, guests were felicitated with a shawl, quince, Tulsi sapling and a portrait of Goddess Chamunda. Seema Yadav, Gopal Darade, green army department coordinator Dinesh Chauhan, Samarjit Jadhav, Sachin Jain, Yash Panchal and others were also present. Sub-divisional forest officer SK Shukla conducted the event and proposed a vote of thanks.

