Madhya Pradesh: Torch relay of Khelo India games reaches Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The torch relay of the Khelo India Youth Games-2022 which commenced from Bhopal, reached Shrimant Tukojirao Puar Stadium, Dewas on Sunday, in presence of MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar.

The special invitees were BJP district president Rajeev Khandelwal, district panchayat CEO Prakash Singh Chauhan, chairman Ravi Jain, district general secretary Rajesh Yadav, DSP Headquarters Kiran Sharma and district sports officer.

As soon as the team incharge Krishna Kant Khare handed over torch to MLA Pawar, the stadium echoed with the slogans like ‘Josh Dikha Do Jan Laga Do, Hindustan KaDilDhadka Do. Torch relay was taken out across the city which terminated at Sports Park, before passing through key locations such as Sayaji Gate, Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium. During the event, Yunus Khan, Rahul Verma besides sports officials and players were also present.

Pawar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

Notably, Fifth Khelo India Youth Games -2022 will be held in the state across eight host cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla and Khargone, from January 30 to February 11, 2023. A total of 27 games will be played in the 13 days long event. Khelo India Youth Games started in 2016 and since then, it has provided an effective platform for the youth of the country to showcase their talents in sports.

