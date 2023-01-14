Madhya Pradesh: Shree Krishanji Rao College conducts lecture on Youth Day in Dewas

FP Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Shree Krishanji Rao Pawar Government Post Graduation College conducted a lecture on National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. The former principal of the college, Dr SL Vare was present as the chief speaker. College's Jan Bhagidari Samiti president Manish Pareekh was present as the chief guest. Similarly, MP representative Nayan Kanungo and Dr JB Maratha were present as special guests.

The programme was inaugurated by principal Dr RS Anare by garlanding the portrait of Swami Vivekanand. Former principal Vare said that Swami Vivekanand took a journey that encompassed philosophy to history and from spirituality to the best of religious culture, representing the country. He said students should take inspiration from his thoughts. Dr Satyam Soni conducted the function and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Sanjay Gadge.

