Madhya Pradesh: Model and teacher learning material competition held in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Model and teacher learning material competition was organised in Narayan Vidya Mandir under the annual festival celebration on Wednesday. On this occasion, Students presented various attractive models on the subjects including Hindi, Geography, Science and Commerce. The principal in charge Kailash Chand Gupta said that about 60 students participated in the event.

Students of commerce made innovative models on new-old systems of commerce, balance sheets, reserve bank security devices and others. Similarly, models on science, life introduction, disaster management, water conservation and others were made by science students. In the science stream, Chetan Bairagi stood first, he made a model of the alimentary canal.

Narendra Rajput, who made a model of DNA, stood second and Moksh Patidar's model of oxygen won him third place . The program was coordinated by Mirza Mushahid Baig and a vote of thanks was proposed by Anuj Jaiswal.

