Bhopal: Tribal held with horn of spotted deer

Bhopal: Tribal held with horn of spotted deer

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the help of dog squad, Panna Tiger Reserve officials have arrested a man who possessed a horn of a spotted deer. Accused was presented before the court from where he was sent on judicial custody of 15 days.

It was on January 3 that a tiger and a hyena had died due to electric wire trap in Kishangarh buffer’s beat Vasudha. Dog squad was roped in to arrest the accused. While searching, dog squad reached the house of Kanchedi Adivasi in Karri village. A horn of spotted deer was found at the house of Kanchedi. He was arrested on January 10. He was presented before the court in Chhatarpur.

Notably, Panna Tiger Reserve officials have already arrested five persons in connection with the poaching case of tiger and hyena.

