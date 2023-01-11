Bhopal: Family of six attempts suicide by ingesting insecticide over financial woes

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A family comprising six members, residing in Bairagarh locality of the city attempted suicide by ingesting poison at their house on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the police said.

The police added that all of them were saved, as they were taken to the hospital in due time.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Bairagarh, Antima Samadhiya said that the head of the family, identified as Kishore Jatav is a contractor by profession. Jatav and his wife took the extreme step, as Jatav was stressed over failing to complete the contracts he had taken from people.

She added that the couple has four children, to whom the insecticide was served by mixing it in the milk. All members of the family ingested the insecticide at 2 am on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

When Jatav’s condition began deteriorating, he informed one of his relatives about the same, who then contacted the Dial-100 police. The police rushed to the couple’s house and referred them to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal in the nick of time.

When Jatav regained consciousness, he gave the statements to the Bairagarh police, in which he said that he took the extreme step owing to immense work pressure. The treatment of all family members is underway, after which a probe will advance in the case, ACP Samadhiya said.

Read Also Bhopal: Four tiger cubs born in Pench Tiger Reserve