Bhopal: Four tiger cubs born in Pench Tiger Reserve

Tigress (T4) Patdev' with her four cubs in Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni district. | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tigress T4 of Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni district has given birth to four cubs, which are two-month-old now.

“It is often sighted with four cubs. Tourists have made videos, which have gone viral on social media,” Field Director of Pench Tiger Reserve Rajnish Singh told Free Press.

With this, 12-year-old tigress has given birth to 20 cubs so far. For the first time, tigress gave birth to 4 cubs followed by 3 cubs for the second time, 4 cubs in third pregnancy, 5 cubs for the fourth time and 4 cubs for 5th time.

Patdev was born to famous Collarwali tigress in 2010-11. Collarwali had created record by giving birth to 29 cubs during a span of 11 years. Collarwali died at the age of 17 in June last year.

Sources said that in the last tiger census, Pench Tiger Reserve had around 80 tigers. “ The survival rate of tigers is good in Pench Tiger Reserve as it has good prey base, water sources and most importantly, high security arrangements,” a Pench Tiger Reserve official said.

Meanwhile, Pench Tiger Reserve officials are jubilant after coming to know that T4 gave birth to four cubs.

