Bhopal: Five held for poaching tiger in Panna

Picture for representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five people have been arrested by Panna Tiger Reserve officials on charges of killing a tiger with the help of an electric trap. On Monday, all the accused were presented before court. Speaking to Free Press, Panna Tiger Reserve field director Brijendra Jha said the five accused were arrested for electrocuting a tiger to death by laying an electric trap. A hyena also died after coming in contact with the electric trap. The miscreants hail from Vasuda village situated near the Tiger Reserve.

‘After the incident, the accused have fled and they were caught from different locations. Of the five accused, three are tribals,’ he said. He added that all the five accused were presented before court and from there they were sent to jail. Notably, it was during the night of January 3 and 4 when a two- year old tiger died after coming in contact with an electric trap. One hyena also died due to the electric trap. Some accused were held on Sunday.

After the incident, Panna Tiger Reserve authorities took help of the dog squad to find out the accused. The death of a young tiger had created a sensation as before this incident, one more tiger was poached by wild animal hunters in the jungles of Panna district. The death of both tigers came as a major jolt to the state as tiger census is underway. More than 30 tigers have died in the state in the past year. Wildlife lovers have expressed concern in this regard.