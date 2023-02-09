e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Second flight to Dubai from Indore from March 30

Air India Express will operate the flight on Thursdays; AI already has a flight to Dubai from here on Mondays

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image/ Pixabay
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will get the second flight to Dubai from the city. Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, will roll-out a direct Indore-Dubai-Indore flight from March 30. The airline has also opened the ticket booking counter and the offer price initially has been pegged at Rs 13,508 per passenger. Currently, Air India has a direct flight to Dubai from here once a week. This was announced by the airline on Wednesday after the ticket booking office was opened.

The airline also shared the flight schedule. Ullas Nair, a member of the Travel Agents’ Association of India (TAAI), informed that the second flight service will start from March 30. As per the schedule, the flight will depart from Dubai for the city on Thursdays at 06.05am (Dubai time) and touch down here at 10.40 pm (IST). In the return journey, it will depart from the city for Dubai at 1.20am (IST) on Friday and land in Dubai at 2.55am (Dubai time).

Currently, Air India is operating a flight to Dubai from here. It leaves the city on Mondays and returns on Saturdays. Nair said Air India Express is considered to be a low-cost airline and it operates flights on shorter domestic as well international routes. Thus, its fare is also comparatively low.

TK Jose, chairman of Travel Agents’ Association of India, said there was huge demand for more flights to Dubai. The city airport has the potential to roll out flights to Singapore and Bangkok too.

Indore Sports Update: MP players shine in all-India Muaythai Cup

Indore: ICAI's city branch and SICASA receive best branch award

Indore: Man from Nashik found dead in his PG 

Indore: Free Covid-19 vaccine centres: Health department downs shutters

Indore: It can happen only in RTO! Agents not against bribe but its hike

