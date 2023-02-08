“The redevelopment of Indore railway station will be done keeping in mind the needs of the next 50 years”, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the transformation of Indore railway station have been completed. The Railway Department will issue a tender in this regard on February 15. The design of Indore station will be inspired by Rajwada, sky walk and metro station will be connected here. Along with this, Park Road station will also be developed.

A master plan has been prepared to develop the Indore railway station and works will be carried out under this. This state-of-the-art station will have a grand entrance, roof plaza, executive lounge, additional entrance, platform cover shed, drainage system of station area, Wi-Fi etc. facilities will be available here.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed that around Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on the development of Indore station, out of which Rs 340 crore has been allocated in next financial year's budget. The railway station will be developed keeping in mind the needs of the coming 50 years.

Lalwani said that Indore is the fastest growing city in the country where people from all over the country reach, so the railway station will be provided facilities according to the increasing number of passengers.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)