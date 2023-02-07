Indore: 35 more power grids coming up in Malwa-Nimar

Representational Image/ File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company stated that 35 more power grids are coming up in Malwa-Nimar region.

Bhoomi pujan of 33/11 KV power grids will come up at 35 places in Malwa-Nimar region during the Vikas Yatra taken out by the state government.

These grids will be built under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that bhoomi pujan will be done at places where the land has been allocated by the district administration for the grid.

He said that all the superintending engineers have been instructed to contact the district administration for the land and inform the public representatives about the facilities that would be available to the common people and consumers from the grids.

Tomar also stated that each grid will cost between Rs 2 to 3 crore. The new grids will not only increase power distribution capacity but will also improve the supply of power, especially to farmers as most of the girds are coming up in rural areas.

