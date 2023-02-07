Indore: IIT Indore conducts second Corporate and Industry Connect

IIT Indore conducts second Corporate and Industry Connect | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore conducted its second Corporate and Industry Connect (CIC) recently, with IIT Bombay director, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri as the chief guest. IIT Indore director, Prof. Suhas S. Joshi, welcomed the industry participants and informed the gathering about various initiatives the institute is taking to interact with the neighbouring industries to help them overcome the technological challenges.

The invitees were briefed on the R&D activities of the institute and shared different ways to collaborate with the institute by R&D dean, Prof I A Palani. Professor Neelesh Kumar Jain updated the concept of Research Park at IIT Indore, where industries may be able to set-up their R&Ds in the long-run.

Prof. Chaudhuri emphasised on the benefits of joint efforts of industries and IITs in the overall development of society. He also explained the importance of Industry Academia interaction in the growth of GDP and nation-building. He appreciated the efforts put in by IIT Indore to develop the translational research ecosystem for innovation and development of cutting-edge technologies.

Review meeting held by Special Interest Groups

A follow-up and review meeting was also held by the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) constituted based on the first CIC event that was conducted in August 2022 with 15 major industries of the Auto sector in and around Indore. Professor Anand Parey, Dean (ACR) presented the collaborative activities initiated based on the earlier event. As a result of this, around 10 projects are being implemented and few are in the pipeline. IIT Indore is planning to conduct CIC programs periodically with industries belonging to different domains in the coming time.

Around 30 industry leaders from the pharma and IT sector attended the event. Two-panel discussions namely in the pharma and IT sector were conducted to find out areas where industries would seek help from IIT Indore to solve their problems.

