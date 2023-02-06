Madhya Pradesh: At last, MPPSC implements 87-13% formula in SSE-2020 exam too

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) finally announced state service main exam-2020 results with implementing “87-13 per cent formula” suggested by General Administration Department due to legal tangle on OBC reservation.

As many as 698 candidates qualified for the interview round and 265 candidates made it to the final round (interviews) provisionally. Exam was held for total 260 posts.

In all, 698 candidates are the main qualifiers while 265 candidates are part of the remaining 13 per cent lot (13 per cent OBC candidates and remaining 13 per cent of general category).

The MPPSC was in a fix as it had declared the results of the preliminary examination-2020 in January last year and, based on it, conducted the main examination in April 2022. It was in quandary as if it applied the 87-13 formula for declaring the results of the main examination, the question will arise as to why the results of the preliminary examination were not revised based on the formula.

The MPPSC had conducted the main examination based on the Prelims results, so it feared that the candidates would move court if it implemented the 87-13 per cent formula.

The government had increased OBC reservation from 14 to 27 per cent, a move challenged by some candidates in Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The HC had stayed the government order. This has led to halting of the results of the MPPSC examinations. As a solution to the problem, the government had suggested that the MPPSC declare the results according to the 87-13 formula.

