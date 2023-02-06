Madhya Pradesh: Collector praises facilities at NRC in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Saturday, district collector Dr Ilayaraja T praised the first Nutrition Rehabilitation Center (NRC) building of Indore division. The NRC is located in the Community Health Center located at Manpur Tappa, located on Rau Khalghat Fourlane, 20 km from Tehsil Headquarters. The collector said that he has seen such a fully equipped NRC for the first time. The NRC has a capacity of 10 children. After inspecting the hospital the collector announced to give Rs five lakh to the hospital. The collector was told that a proposal has been sent to increase the capacity of the NRC to 20 beds. Block medical officer Yogesh Singare, tehsildar Abhishek Sharma, and Manpur Community Health Center doctor RS Tomar were also present during the inspection.

