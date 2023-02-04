Madhya Pradesh: Meter gauge passenger coaches to be shifted in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): To speed up the expansion work of the broad gauge line at Mhow railway station, Western Railway is now preparing to shift the passenger coaches onto the meter gauge after the passenger train service on the meter gauge section was stopped on January 30.

Notably, recently Western Madhya Pradesh stopped rail traffic on the 146-year-old meter gauge track between Omkareshwar Road – Dr Ambedkar Nagar with train No 09174 Special Passenger train arrived at Mhow railway station at around 12.45 pm on Tuesday.

As the 09174 Omkareshwar Road – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Special Passenger train completed its journey on Tuesday, the meter gauge track under Ratlam rail division was shut forever.

Official sources said that a budget of around Rs 888 crore has been sanctioned for the broad gauge line. So far, broad gauge conversion work has been completed between Khandwa and Sanawad.

Meanwhile, according to information received, there are about 50-meter gauge passenger coaches in the loco yard of Mhow, out of which about 10 are completely damaged.

They will remain in the railway yard for dismantling and the other 40 coaches will be stationed on the meter gauge rail line going from Mhow to Patalpani.

Thereafter, the meter gauge lines will be uprooted, after which the work to lay the broad gauge line will start. Railway sources say that meter gauge coaches will be shifted in two days.

