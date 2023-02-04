Madhya Pradesh: Women steal items from mall, caught in Mhow

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative image
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two women who had stolen clothes and other items from a local mall were caught before they could flee the spot.

The incident took place at a shopping mall on Mhow Indore Road.

According to the Kishanganj police, Ashutosh Dashore, the shop manager, has filed a complaint against accused Kodaria residents Sapna and Kiran.

Dashore claimed in his complaint that both women entered the shopping mall on Thursday evening and stayed there for a while. After a while, the accused stole children's clothes and slippers and concealed the stolen items in their clothing. They were about to leave the shop when the employees who had been watching them stopped and asked the female employees present there to frisk them. The duo was later turned over to Kishanganj police, and the shop manager filed a complaint against them.

